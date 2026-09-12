JAMMU, Sept 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has accepted the unwillingness of Dr Shaista Ganai for appointment to the post of Deputy Medical Superintendent at Government Medical College, Srinagar, and treated her recommendation for the post as "not considered."

According to a Government order, the post had fallen vacant after the temporary appointment of Dr Mohammad Sarwar Mir was cancelled in June 2026 because he failed to report for duty within the stipulated 21-day period.

Following this, the J&K Public Service Commission recommended Dr Shaista Ganai as the next eligible candidate in order of merit, but she subsequently submitted a representation expressing her unwillingness to join at this stage and requested that the next candidate in merit be given an opportunity against the available vacancy.

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Taking her representation on record, the Government has now accepted her unwillingness, clearing the way for the next eligible candidate to be considered for the post.

See Order Copy Click Here.....