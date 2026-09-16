J&K Government Revises Mela Pat Local Holiday Dates In Bhaderwah, Bhalla

JAMMU, Sept 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has revised the dates of the local holiday being observed on account of “Mela Pat” in Tehsil Bhaderwah and Tehsil Bhalla of District Doda.

As per Government Order No. 1528-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department on September 16, the local holiday will now be observed on Thursday, September 17, and Friday, September 18, 2026.

The revised schedule has been issued in partial modification of Government Order No. 1894-JK(GAD) of 2025 dated December 12, 2025, under which the holiday was earlier scheduled for September 18 and 19.

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The order has been issued by order of the Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, with M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, signing the order.

See Order Copy Click Here......