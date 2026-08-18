J&K Government Notifies New Land Pooling Policy 2026
JAMMU, Aug 18: The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially notified the "Jammu and Kashmir Land Pooling Policy, 2026" to foster planned urban development across the Union Territory. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Aug 18: The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially notified the "Jammu and Kashmir Land Pooling Policy, 2026" to foster planned urban development across the Union Territory.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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