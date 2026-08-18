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Home / Govt Orders / J&K Government Notifies New Land Pooling Policy 2026

J&K Government Notifies New Land Pooling Policy 2026

JAMMU, Aug 18: The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially notified the "Jammu and Kashmir Land Pooling Policy, 2026" to foster planned urban development across the Union Territory. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:07 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 18: The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially notified the "Jammu and Kashmir Land Pooling Policy, 2026" to foster planned urban development across the Union Territory.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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