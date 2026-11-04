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Home / Latest News / J&K Government Modifies Feeding Departments For Ministers

J&K Government Modifies Feeding Departments For Ministers

JAMMU, Nov 3: In a significant administrative order issued by the General Administration Department, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the modification of feeding departments for its Ministers. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
04:51 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 3: In a significant administrative order issued by the General Administration Department, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the modification of feeding departments for its Ministers.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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