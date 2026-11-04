J&K Government Modifies Feeding Departments For Ministers
JAMMU, Nov 3: In a significant administrative order issued by the General Administration Department, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the modification of feeding departments for its Ministers. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Nov 3: In a significant administrative order issued by the General Administration Department, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced the modification of feeding departments for its Ministers.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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