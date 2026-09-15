Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Government Assigns Additional Charges To AYUSH Officers

J&K Government Assigns Additional Charges To AYUSH Officers

JAMMU, Sept 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday issued an order assigning the look-after charge of District AYUSH Officers and equivalent posts to 17 Medical Officers across the Union Territory. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
01:48 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Sept 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday issued an order assigning the look-after charge of District AYUSH Officers and equivalent posts to 17 Medical Officers across the Union Territory.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra