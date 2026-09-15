J&K Government Assigns Additional Charges To AYUSH Officers
JAMMU, Sept 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday issued an order assigning the look-after charge of District AYUSH Officers and equivalent posts to 17 Medical Officers across the Union Territory. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Sept 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday issued an order assigning the look-after charge of District AYUSH Officers and equivalent posts to 17 Medical Officers across the Union Territory.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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