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Home / Latest News / J&K Government Approves Rs 18.96 Crore Water Supply Project For Pulwama

J&K Government Approves Rs 18.96 Crore Water Supply Project For Pulwama

SRINAGAR, July 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded administrative approval for the Water Supply Scheme for the coverage area of Pulwama town at an estimated cost of Rs 18.96 crore. The project, approved under the Urban Development Sector...

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Daily Excelsior
05:02 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, July 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded administrative approval for the Water Supply Scheme for the coverage area of Pulwama town at an estimated cost of Rs 18.96 crore.

The project, approved under the Urban Development Sector (DULBK) Capex Budget 2026-27, aims to strengthen the town's drinking water infrastructure and improve water supply to residents.

The Housing and Urban Development Department said the project will be implemented as per approved technical specifications, subject to the availability of funds and other prescribed guidelines to ensure timely and quality execution.

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