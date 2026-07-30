J&K Gets Rs 10,528 Cr For National Highways In 2023-24, Ladakh Rs 658 Cr: Centre

‘Rs 1,846 cr allocated to J&K, Rs 70 cr to Ladakh for NH development in 2026-27 so far’

Srinagar, Jul 30 : Jammu & Kashmir was allocated Rs 10,528 crore and the entire amount was utilised for development and maintenance of National Highways (NHs) during 2023-24, while Ladakh received an allocation of Rs 658 crore, of which the entire amount was also spent, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to an unstarred question on financial assistance for construction of inter-State bridges and roads of economic importance, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari, said NH works, including inter-State bridges and economically important roads, are taken up based on traffic density, connectivity requirements, road condition and synergy with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

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For J&K, the allocation for NH development stood at Rs 10,331 crore in 2024-25, against expenditure of Rs 10,204 crore, and Rs 8,083 crore in 2025-26, against expenditure of Rs 7,999 crore. In the current financial year 2026-27, Rs 1,846 crore has been allocated and Rs 1,484 crore spent up to June 30, 2026.

For Ladakh, Rs 794 crore was allocated in 2024-25 with expenditure of Rs 768 crore, while Rs 338 crore was allocated in 2025-26 and Rs 333 crore was spent. During 2026-27, Rs 70 crore has been allocated so far, with expenditure of Rs 20 crore recorded up to June 30.

The ministry also said funds are allocated and released to State Governments and Union Territories for development and maintenance of State roads, including inter-State bridges and roads of economic importance, under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) Scheme.

Under the CRIF scheme, J&K had an accrual of Rs 128.67 crore and received Rs 206.67 crore in 2023-24; in 2024-25, both accrual and release stood at Rs 128.67 crore. In 2025-26, the accrual and release were Rs 141.54 crore each, while for 2026-27 the accrual stood at Rs 148.51 crore and Rs 125.73 crore had been released up to June 30. Ladakh had an accrual of Rs 326.41 crore in 2023-24 against a release of Rs 68.10 crore, while in 2025-26 it recorded an accrual of Rs 359.05 crore against a release of Rs 210.84 crore. (KNO)