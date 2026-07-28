J&K gets major irrigation boost under PMKSY: 2,441 ha brought under micro-irrigation since 2015-16

*Shahpur Kandi Dam completed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Jammu and Kashmir has significantly expanded its irrigation infrastructure under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), with the completion of major irrigation projects, including the Shahpur Kandi Dam and three key lift irrigation schemes, besides bringing 2,441 hectares under micro-irrigation since 2015-16.

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The initiatives have collectively created and restored irrigation potential across more than 1.83 lakh hectares, while 138 watershed development projects covering 5.69 lakh hectares have also been sanctioned in the Union Territory.

The information was shared by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by Member Parliament Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan. The Ministry said the Centre continues to support J&K through technical and financial assistance for water conservation, efficient water resource management and climate-resilient agriculture under various ongoing schemes.

According to the Ministry, the Rajpora Lift Irrigation Project, Tral Lift Irrigation Project and Restoration and Modernization of the Main Ravi Canal have been completed under PMKSY. These projects have created or restored irrigation potential of 58.30 thousand hectares, benefiting several areas, including the Kandi belt of Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts.

The Ministry further stated that the Shahpur Kandi Dam has been completed with an irrigation potential of 37.17 thousand hectares. Of this, 32.17 thousand hectares will irrigate the Kandi areas of Kathua and Samba districts in J&K while the remaining 5,000 hectares will benefit Punjab.

Besides the major projects, 398 surface minor irrigation projects have developed irrigation potential over 88.12 thousand hectares in the Union Territory under PMKSY. In addition, 138 watershed development projects covering 5.69 lakh hectares have been sanctioned to promote water conservation, improve groundwater recharge and strengthen climate-resilient agriculture across J&K.

The Ministry also informed Parliament that 2,441 hectares have been covered under the Per Drop More Crop component of PMKSY through micro-irrigation since 2015-16. Anantnag accounts for the highest coverage with 447 hectares, followed by Jammu (248 hectares), Kathua (225 hectares), Doda (206 hectares) and Udhampur (136 hectares). Other districts have also recorded varying levels of coverage under the scheme.

The reply, however, did not specify a fresh timeline for completion of any remaining lift irrigation schemes in the Kandi region, stating that the Centre is continuing to assist the Union Territory through ongoing irrigation, water conservation and watershed development programmes.