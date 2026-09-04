J&K ‘Fully Literate UT' Under ULLAS-NBSK Scheme With 98% Success Rate

Srinagar, Sep 4: Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Friday announced that Jammu & Kashmir has achieved the status of a 'Fully Literate Union Territory' under the ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram (NBSK), with a reported literacy rate of over 98 percent.

Taking to microblogging site X, the Minister said, “With deep honor, I declare that Jammu & Kashmir has achieved the noble distinction of becoming a Fully Literate Union Territory, recording an outstanding literacy rate of 98.43% under the ULLAS –NBSK.”

She said that Jammu & Kashmir is now fully literate. “Let us celebrate this with pride.”

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“From the mountains of Kashmir to the plains of Jammu, our teachers, officers, volunteers, and learners carried the torch of education into every community. Their dedication has transformed lives and strengthened the foundation of a brighter future,” the minister said.

She said that this achievement belongs to every teacher who taught, every volunteer who served, every officer who guided, and above all, every learner who chose to learn.

“Let us remember, this is not the end of our journey. It is the beginning of a new chapter. A chapter where education will continue to guide Jammu & Kashmir towards peace, progress, dignity, equality, and prosperity,” she said. (KNO)