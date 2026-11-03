J&K Forms Expert Panel To Upgrade ICU Services In Compliance With SC Directives

JAMMU, Nov 3: Following directions from the Supreme Court of India regarding intensive care services, the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has constituted an 11-member committee of specialists and stakeholders—headed by the Head of Department for Anaesthesiology and Critical Care at GMC Jammu—to draft a time-bound, institution-wise action plan within 15 days.

The newly formed panel will evaluate existing infrastructure, manpower, equipment, and safety standards across Level-I, Level-II, and Level-III ICUs in both government and private medical institutions, while also focusing on strengthening remote healthcare facilities, tele-ICUs, referral networks, and ambulance availability.

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