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Home / Latest News / J&K Forest Deptt Transfers 35 Range, Block Officers

J&K Forest Deptt Transfers 35 Range, Block Officers

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & HoFF, Jammu and Kashmir, Sarvesh Rai, has ordered the transfers and postings of 35 Range Officers, Incharge Range Officers, and Incharge Block Officers in the interest of the administration. See...

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Daily Excelsior
09:24 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 20: The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & HoFF, Jammu and Kashmir, Sarvesh Rai, has ordered the transfers and postings of 35 Range Officers, Incharge Range Officers, and Incharge Block Officers in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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