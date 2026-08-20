J&K Forest Deptt Transfers 35 Range, Block Officers
JAMMU, Aug 20: The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & HoFF, Jammu and Kashmir, Sarvesh Rai, has ordered the transfers and postings of 35 Range Officers, Incharge Range Officers, and Incharge Block Officers in the interest of the administration. See...
JAMMU, Aug 20: The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & HoFF, Jammu and Kashmir, Sarvesh Rai, has ordered the transfers and postings of 35 Range Officers, Incharge Range Officers, and Incharge Block Officers in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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