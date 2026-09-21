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Home / Latest News / J&K Forest Department Suspends Agrostologist Over Grave Misconduct

J&K Forest Department Suspends Agrostologist Over Grave Misconduct

JAMMU, Sept 21: The Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has placed Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Range Officer Grade-I and Incharge DFO/Agrostologist, Kashmir, under suspension with immediate effect pending an inquiry into "grave misconduct."...

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Daily Excelsior
09:36 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 21: The Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has placed Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Range Officer Grade-I and Incharge DFO/Agrostologist, Kashmir, under suspension with immediate effect pending an inquiry into "grave misconduct."

During his suspension, Khan will remain attached to the Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests/HoFF, J&K, while Dr Mehraj Ahmad Sheikh, ACF and Incharge DFO Urban Forestry, Srinagar, has been assigned the additional charge of DFO, Agrostologist, Kashmir, until further orders.

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