J&K Forest Department Suspends Agrostologist Over Grave Misconduct

JAMMU, Sept 21: The Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir has placed Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Range Officer Grade-I and Incharge DFO/Agrostologist, Kashmir, under suspension with immediate effect pending an inquiry into "grave misconduct."

During his suspension, Khan will remain attached to the Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests/HoFF, J&K, while Dr Mehraj Ahmad Sheikh, ACF and Incharge DFO Urban Forestry, Srinagar, has been assigned the additional charge of DFO, Agrostologist, Kashmir, until further orders.