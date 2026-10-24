J&K Forest Department Orders Transfer And Posting Of Officers

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department has ordered the transfer and posting of 15 officers and officials across various forest divisions in the Jammu region, with the changes taking effect immediately.

The reshuffle was notified through Forest Order No. 221 of 2026, dated October 24, issued by the Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF and HoFF), Jammu and Kashmir. The order partially modifies an earlier Forest Order No. 202 of 2026, issued on September 29.

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