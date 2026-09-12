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Home / Latest News / J&K Fixes 7-Day Deadline For Inspections Of 8 Online Services Under BRAP

J&K Fixes 7-Day Deadline For Inspections Of 8 Online Services Under BRAP

JAMMU, Sept 12: In a move to speed up business approvals, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has prescribed a maximum timeline of seven working days for conducting field inspections for eight identified online services under the Business Reforms Action Plan...

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Daily Excelsior
01:21 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 12: In a move to speed up business approvals, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has prescribed a maximum timeline of seven working days for conducting field inspections for eight identified online services under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP).

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