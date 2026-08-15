J&K | Five Killed As Scorpio Plunges Into Chenab River In Kishtwar’s Dachhan

Kishtwar, August 15: At least five people were killed after a Mahindra Scorpio plunged into the Chenab River following a road accident in the Dachhan area of Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

According to officials, the Scorpio bearing registration number HR29AG-0648 was travelling from Dangdaroo towards Sounder when the accident occurred at Yainwan, Dangdaroo, at around 10:45 am.

The vehicle reportedly skidded off the road and rolled down into the Chenab River, prompting an immediate rescue and recovery operation.

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Following the incident, a team from Police Station Dachhan, along with local residents and other personnel, reached the spot and launched efforts to locate and recover those travelling in the vehicle.

Officials said that five bodies have been recovered from the accident site so far.

The exact number of passengers travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident remains uncertain, while the identities of the deceased are being established.

Rescue and recovery operations were continuing, and authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

Further details are awaited. (KNC)