J&K | Fire In Poonch District Hospital, No Casualties

Jammu, Sep 19: Panic gripped the district hospital in Poonch after a fire broke out in a section on Saturday, but a swift response from hospital staff and the fire and emergency services brought the blaze under control before it could spread to the wards, officials said.

There were no reports of any casualties in the incident, they said.

The fire started at around 8 am in garbage dumped outside the hospital's labour room and quickly spread, engulfing the windows of a nearby room where unused hospital equipment was stored, the officials said.

Advertisement

Noticing the fire, the officials said, hospital staff immediately began efforts to douse the flames.

"The fire was accidental and spread rapidly initially. Hospital staff immediately attempted to control the blaze while informing the fire and emergency services and police. A fire tender was rushed to the hospital and the fire was brought under control in time," a doctor said.

He said the affected room is located around 10 metres from the hospital wards, adding that the prompt response and alertness of the hospital staff prevented the flames from spreading to the patient areas.

The doctor said there was no major damage to the hospital, though a couple of windows were burnt and some dead stock was damaged.

The hospital's fire safety system was also activated, he said.

The officials said the fire triggered panic, with several patients moved to safer places by their attendants as a precautionary measure. Thick smoke was also seen billowing from the affected area.

The situation, however, was brought under control shortly afterwards, and there were no reports of any injuries in the incident, they said.

The officials said a police team inspected the scene to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident and has started investigations. (Agencies)