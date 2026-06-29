J&K Fire & Emergency Services Suspends Two Officials After Arrest

Srinagar, June 29: The Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), Jammu and Kashmir, has suspended two of its officials following their arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with FIR No. 01/2025 registered at Police Station ACB Central Jammu.

According to an official order issued by Director, Fire and Emergency Services J&K, Alok Kumar (IPS), the department acted after receiving an official communication from the Anti-Corruption Bureau regarding the arrest of the two officials.

The suspended officers have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Shah, Divisional Fire Officer (DFO), presently posted at the Range Office Srinagar and attached with the Command Office Ganderbal, and Younis Ahmad Ganie, Fireman (2195), posted at the Fire and Emergency Services Headquarters Srinagar and currently deployed at the Medical Unit, Srinagar.

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The order states that, in accordance with Rule 31(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, both officials shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from June 26, 2026, the date of their detention, pending further orders.

During the suspension period, both officials will be entitled to receive subsistence allowance as admissible under the relevant service rules.

The suspension order has been forwarded to the Principal Secretary, Home Department, the Anti-Corruption Bureau, senior officers of the Fire and Emergency Services Department and other concerned authorities for information and necessary action.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau is continuing its investigation into the case, while departmental proceedings will be initiated and pursued in accordance with the outcome of the investigation and applicable service rules.

See Order Copy Click Here......