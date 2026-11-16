J&K Finance Deptt Directs All Departments To Clear Electricity Dues Promptly

JAMMU, Nov 16: Expressing serious concern over mounting electricity arrears and unnecessary late payment penalties, the Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has directed all government offices to ensure the timely clearance of their power bills.

Highlighting that prompt payments are vital for power utilities' financial stability and compliance with the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) guidelines, the department has mandated strict adherence to payment schedules, instructing financial advisors to re-appropriate funds from existing savings if they face any fund shortages.

See Circular Click Here.....