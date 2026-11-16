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Home / Latest News / J&K Finance Deptt Directs All Departments To Clear Electricity Dues Promptly

J&K Finance Deptt Directs All Departments To Clear Electricity Dues Promptly

JAMMU, Nov 16: Expressing serious concern over mounting electricity arrears and unnecessary late payment penalties, the Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has directed all government offices to ensure the timely clearance of their power bills. Highlighting that prompt payments are...

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Daily Excelsior
05:28 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 16: Expressing serious concern over mounting electricity arrears and unnecessary late payment penalties, the Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has directed all government offices to ensure the timely clearance of their power bills.

Highlighting that prompt payments are vital for power utilities' financial stability and compliance with the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) guidelines, the department has mandated strict adherence to payment schedules, instructing financial advisors to re-appropriate funds from existing savings if they face any fund shortages.

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