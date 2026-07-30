J&K Finance Deptt Assigns Addl Charge To Six Accounts Officers
JAMMU, Jul 30: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government today assigned additional responsibilities to six Accounts Officers and Incharge Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Jul 30: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government today assigned additional responsibilities to six Accounts Officers and Incharge Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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