Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / J&K Finance Deptt Assigns Addl Charge To Six Accounts Officers

J&K Finance Deptt Assigns Addl Charge To Six Accounts Officers

JAMMU, Jul 30: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government today assigned additional responsibilities to six Accounts Officers and Incharge Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
03:26 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Jul 30: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government today assigned additional responsibilities to six Accounts Officers and Incharge Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra