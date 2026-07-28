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Home / Latest News / J&K Finance Deptt Assigns Addl Charge To 59 AAOs

J&K Finance Deptt Assigns Addl Charge To 59 AAOs

JAMMU, Jul 28: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned the additional charges to 59 Assistant Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here...... See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
06:58 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jul 28: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned the additional charges to 59 Assistant Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here......

See Order Copy Click Here......

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