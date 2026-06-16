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Home / Govt Orders / J&K Finance Department Transfers 19 Officers

J&K Finance Department Transfers 19 Officers

JAMMU, June 16: In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred and posted 19 officers of the Finance Department with immediate effect. As per an order issued by the Government, the officers have been assigned new...

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Daily Excelsior
07:23 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, June 16: In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred and posted 19 officers of the Finance Department with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by the Government, the officers have been assigned new places of posting, while some have also been entrusted with additional charge of various assignments.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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