J&K Finance Department Transfers 19 Officers
JAMMU, June 16: In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred and posted 19 officers of the Finance Department with immediate effect. As per an order issued by the Government, the officers have been assigned new...
JAMMU, June 16: In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has transferred and posted 19 officers of the Finance Department with immediate effect.
As per an order issued by the Government, the officers have been assigned new places of posting, while some have also been entrusted with additional charge of various assignments.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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