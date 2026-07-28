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Home / Latest News / J&K Finance Department Sets August 15 Deadline For Submission Of APRs

J&K Finance Department Sets August 15 Deadline For Submission Of APRs

JAMMU, July 28: The Finance Department has directed all officers in the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (Gazetted) Services to submit their Annual Performance Reports (APRs) for the five-year period from 2015-16 to 2019-20 by August 15, 2026. According to a...

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Daily Excelsior
07:04 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 28: The Finance Department has directed all officers in the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (Gazetted) Services to submit their Annual Performance Reports (APRs) for the five-year period from 2015-16 to 2019-20 by August 15, 2026.

According to a notice issued by the Directorate General of Accounts and Treasuries, the APRs are required for the finalisation of Regular Promotion (DPC) cases.

See detail click here....

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