J&K Finance Department Sets August 15 Deadline For Submission Of APRs

JAMMU, July 28: The Finance Department has directed all officers in the Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (Gazetted) Services to submit their Annual Performance Reports (APRs) for the five-year period from 2015-16 to 2019-20 by August 15, 2026.

According to a notice issued by the Directorate General of Accounts and Treasuries, the APRs are required for the finalisation of Regular Promotion (DPC) cases.

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