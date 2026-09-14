J&K Finance Department Issues SOP For Single Nodal Agency Framework Under SASCI 2026-27

JAMMU, Sept 14: The J&K Finance Department has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to implement the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) Framework under Part-I (Untied) of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2026-27, ensuring transparent fund flows, effective expenditure monitoring, and timely account reconciliation via the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

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