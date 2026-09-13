J&K Filmmakers shine at IFFJK 2026, bag three of nine awards

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: In a significant recognition of the creative talent emerging from Jammu and Kashmir, three filmmakers from Jammu and Kashmir have secured three prestigious awards out of the nine presented at the First International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026.

The achievement marks a proud moment for the region's growing filmmaking community, with Kashmiri filmmakers making their presence felt on a platform that brought together acclaimed filmmakers, artists, technicians, industry professionals and cinema enthusiasts from across India and around the world.

Advertisement

Baba Tasaduq Hussain won the Best Cinematography Award for the documentary Naqsh-e-Daur (The Story of Ghulam Nabi Dhar), earning appreciation for its visual storytelling and cinematic treatment.

The Best Emerging Filmmaker Award was conferred on Askini: The Guiding Darkness, directed by Ajit Singh Bhasin, recognising the film's distinctive cinematic voice and promising creative approach.

Adding another major honour to the region's tally, filmmaker Kapil Matto's Tasrufdar - The Jinns of Kashmir won the Best Film from Jammu & Kashmir Select category, celebrating a work that draws upon the region's distinctive cultural and storytelling traditions.

The three awards, spanning cinematography, emerging filmmaking and the best film from J&K, underline the diversity and depth of cinematic talent present in the region.

During the festival, the selected films by local filmmakers like "Batt Koch (The Lost Lane)", directed by Siddarth Koul and Ankit Wali; "Tasrufdaar (Djinns of Kashmir)", directed by Kapil Mattoo; and "Naqsh-e-Daur (The Story of Ghulam Nabi Dhar)", directed by Baba Tassaduq Hussain received wider appreciation from the audiences. Batt Koch, was screened as closing film of the festival received much appreciation from renowned filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and audiences. "Love in veitnam" a movie by Rahat shah kazmi a jammu and kashmir based filmmaker was also screened during the festival and was widely appreciated.