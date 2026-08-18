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Home / Govt Orders / J&K FCS&CA Directs Department Heads To Halt Unauthorized Transfers

J&K FCS&CA Directs Department Heads To Halt Unauthorized Transfers

JAMMU, Aug 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has instructed all subordinate directors and heads of offices to strictly refrain from ordering any employee transfers or postings without prior government approval. See...

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Daily Excelsior
04:50 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has instructed all subordinate directors and heads of offices to strictly refrain from ordering any employee transfers or postings without prior government approval.

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