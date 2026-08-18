J&K FCS&CA Directs Department Heads To Halt Unauthorized Transfers
JAMMU, Aug 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has instructed all subordinate directors and heads of offices to strictly refrain from ordering any employee transfers or postings without prior government approval. See...
JAMMU, Aug 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has instructed all subordinate directors and heads of offices to strictly refrain from ordering any employee transfers or postings without prior government approval.
Advertisement
Advertisement