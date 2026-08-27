J&K: FCI Orders Probe Into Viral Video Showing Female 'Employee' Making Anti-India Remarks

JAMMU, Aug 26: The Food Corporation of India on Wednesday ordered a probe into a viral video purportedly showing a female employee making objectionable remarks against India, and said the corporation would issue a show-cause notice to her on Thursday.

In the video, the woman, believed to be a manager/quality control official with the FCI, can be heard saying, “India’s occupation of Kashmir is unjust, and it will remain unjust.”

FCI General Manager I K Choudhary said the corporation has taken the matter seriously and efforts are underway to ascertain if the woman in the video is its employee and if the voice in the clip is hers.

Advertisement

“I will issue her a show-cause notice tomorrow seeking her response, following which a thorough inquiry will be conducted. If she admits that the video is hers, or if the probe establishes that she was the person seen in the video, we will take the strictest possible action,” Choudhary told reporters.

Stating that the corporation conducts police verification of all its employees, Choudhary said that if the investigation establishes that the woman is an FCI staffer and that she made the remarks, strict action would follow.

However, Choudhary also said that it would be premature to conclude that the video or the voice in it belonged to the employee before the inquiry is complete.

The purported remarks in the video have sparked a debate on social media, more so because the accused woman is believed to be a Central government employee.

In the video, the woman also purportedly says that taking a government job does not mean that a person becomes integrated into the mainstream.

“If we are part of a resistance movement, it does not mean that we stop being human beings. We have our needs, and for those needs, you may need to have a job. If you get a good job, you take it,” she is heard saying.

She also says that getting a job would not change her “stand on India”, adding, “India’s occupation of Kashmir is unjust, and it will remain unjust.”

The woman also refers to deaths in Kashmir over the past three decades and says, “We cannot buy them in exchange for a job; we cannot sell them for a job.”

The authenticity of the video and the identity of the woman featured in it could not be independently verified. (AGENCIES)