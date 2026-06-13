J&K faces 36% rainfall deficit in early June

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 12: Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 36 per cent rainfall deficit during the first 10 days of June, with a majority of districts receiving below-normal precipitation and several witnessing large deficiencies, according to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's Meteorological Centre Srinagar said the Union Territory received 11.8 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 10 against the normal 18.4 mm, resulting in a 36 per cent deficit.

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Among the districts, Srinagar recorded an 84 percent rainfall deficit, receiving only 2.4 mm against the normal 14.8 mm.

Shopian witnessed a 94 per cent shortfall with just 1 mm rainfall against the normal 16.9 mm, while Reasi recorded a 90 per cent deficit after receiving 2.6 mm against the normal 26.5 mm.

Rajouri registered an 81 per cent deficit, Kishtwar and Udhampur each recorded a 73 per cent shortfall, while Jammu received 4.6 mm rainfall against a normal of 12 mm, reflecting a 62 per cent deficit.

Kathua and Kargil received no rainfall during the period, recording a 100 per cent deficit each.

Samba reported a 93 per cent deficit, while Bandipora received 4.7 mm rainfall against the normal 9.2 mm, marking a 49 per cent shortfall.

Anantnag recorded a 31 per cent deficit, Budgam 29 per cent, Kulgam 24 per cent and Kupwara 21 per cent below normal rainfall.

Doda and Ramban, however, remained within the normal range with deficits of 14 per cent each.

In contrast, a few districts received excess rainfall. Poonch recorded the highest surplus, receiving 50.5 mm rainfall against the normal 22 mm, a departure of 130 per cent.

Leh recorded 52 per cent excess rainfall, while Baramulla and Pulwama registered surpluses of 38 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

Ganderbal recorded 30.5 mm rainfall against the normal 25.6 mm, remaining in the normal category with a positive departure of 19 per cent.