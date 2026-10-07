J&K eyes strong festive momentum: FADA

‘Auto Retail in J&K surges to 47.06 pc’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 6: In J&K for September 2026, the 2-Wheeler category witnessed a growth of 50.31 per cent at 11,938 units as compared to 7,924 units in September 2025. The 3 Wheeler category witnessed a growth of 84.21 per cent at 1,750 units in September 2026, as compared to 950 units in September 2025. Commercial Wheeler category witnessed a growth of 46.41 per cent at 1,123 units in September 2026, as compared to 767 units in September 2025. The construction equipment category witnessed a growth of 205 per cent at 61 units in September 2026, as compared to 20 units in September 2025. Passenger Vehicle category witnessed a growth of 33.69 per cent at 6,067 units in September 2026, as compared to 4,538 units in September 2025. Tractor category witnessed a growth of 32.88 per cent at 295 units in September 2026, as compared to 222 units in September 2025.

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This growth data was shared by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) J&K. A FADA handout claimed that total retail remained 21,234 in September 2026 as compared to 14,439 in September 2025 thereby registering a growth of 47.06 per cent YoY in J&K.

"In J&K total retail was 21,234 in September 2026 as compared to 21,788 in August 2026 thereby registering a de-growth of 2.5 per cent MoM," it further stated.

Sanjay Aggarwal, FADA chairperson J&K said that September remained encouraging month for the automobile industry in J&K indicating strong consumer confidence and improving economic activity across the Union Territory.

He said that looking ahead, the automobile industry in J&K remains optimistic about the coming months, with the upcoming festive season Navratras, Dhanteras, Dhusshera, Diwali and marriage season expected to provide a significant boost to automobile retail.

Aggarwal informed that dealers across J&K are gearing up to cater to the anticipated increase in customer enquiries and footfall. "Attractive product offerings, financing options and festive campaigns by manufacturers and dealerships are likely to further support the demand," he maintained adding: "We remain cautiously optimistic that the combination of the festive and marriage seasons can help the industry sustain its positive YoY growth momentum."