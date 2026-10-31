J&K eyes 100% NQAS certification by Mar 2027

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: J&K has set March 2027 as the deadline for achieving National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification of all targeted public health institutions across the Union Territory.

Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), J&K, Athar Aamir Shafi-ul-Khan, today directed all Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to conduct baseline assessments of public health institutions under their respective jurisdictions and identify gaps that need to be addressed to achieve the target.

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The directions were issued during a review meeting on NQAS implementation chaired by the Mission Director at the State Health Society office in Srinagar.

The CMOs were asked to categorise healthcare facilities on the basis of assessment findings, systematically address infrastructural deficiencies and prioritise resource allocation to ensure that all targeted institutions achieve quality certification within the stipulated timeline.

Athar Aamir said quality infrastructure and patient-centric healthcare remained key priorities and assured that the State Health Society would extend technical and administrative support to facilities to help them meet national benchmarks.

In a separate meeting, the Mission Director reviewed the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

He directed officials to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of available diagnostic equipment, including TruNAAT, CBNAAT and handheld and fixed X-ray machines, across all districts to strengthen tuberculosis detection.

The meeting also reviewed population screening coverage, Differentiated TB Care and TB Preventive Treatment (TPT), with emphasis on intensifying case detection and expanding preventive interventions.

Officials informed the meeting that JOSH (Joint Squad for Health) teams had been constituted across all 110 medical blocks of the Union Territory.

The teams, comprising designated Class-I officers, NCC cadets and MY Bharat volunteers, are working alongside Block Medical Officers to generate awareness about tuberculosis, address social stigma and support treatment adherence.

The meetings were attended by Directors of Health Services Jammu and Kashmir, State Tuberculosis Officers, CMOs, District Tuberculosis Officers, NHM programme managers and other senior officials.