J&K | Expanded Council Of Ministers Discusses Balanced, Equitable Development Across UT

Srinagar, Oct 27: The expanded council of ministers in Jammu and Kashmir met here on Tuesday to discuss key proposals to promote balanced, equitable development across the Union Territory.

Chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the meeting was also attended by the four newly inducted ministers.

"Chief Minister today chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers in Srinagar, during which several important proposals aimed at promoting balanced and equitable development across Jammu & Kashmir were taken up for consideration," the Chief Minister's office said in a post on X.

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The meeting came immediately after the expansion in the council of ministers. Four new ministers were sworn in earlier in the day as Abdullah expanded his council of ministers.

All four new faces -- Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shamim Firdous and Altaf Ahmad Wani (Kallo) -- are from the Kashmir Valley.