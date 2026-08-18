J&K EOW Chargesheets Man For Allegedly Trying To Bribe Officer To Influence Probe

Srinagar, Aug 18: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against a man for allegedly attempting to influence an investigation by bribing an officer, officials said on Tuesday.

The chargesheet was filed before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, in FIR No. 28/2026, against Ghulam Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Mirgund area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, they said.

The chargesheet pertains to cognisable offences punishable under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 228 and 229 of the BNS, officials said.

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The investigation was initiated on the basis of a written complaint alleging that Ganie, who is also an accused in the ongoing investigation of FIR No. 11/2021 of the Crime Branch Kashmir -- now EOW Kashmir -- transferred Rs 10,000 to the bank account of an investigating officer with the alleged intention of bribing and influencing the probe, they said.

Following receipt of the complaint, a probe was ordered, officials said.

During the investigation, the allegations were examined and relevant evidence was collected, they said.

The probe established the involvement of the accused in the alleged act, following which the chargesheet was prepared and presented before the court for judicial determination in accordance with law, officials said. (Agencies)