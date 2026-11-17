Kulgam, Nov 17: Umar Nisar Dar, one of the terrorists involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel here, allegedly provided shelter and logistical support for nearly six months to terrorist commander Lateef Bhat and the duo conducted reconnaissance before executing their plan, according to officials.

Dar, a former bread-maker who had been reported missing by his family, was killed in an encounter with the security forces here on Monday, barely a week after he allegedly joined The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Both Dar and LeT commander Bhat were traced to Laru bypass, leading to an encounter that left the former dead. Bhat, one of the most wanted and the only surviving local terrorist in Kashmir valley, managed to escape. A massive search operation continued in a vast area around the encounter site for the second day on Tuesday to track and neutralise him.

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The officials said that according to the investigation, Dar had been working closely with Bhat and had allegedly provided him shelter and logistical support for almost six months before the duo undertook reconnaissance and carried out the attack on the CRPF party in Akhran village, leaving three troopers injured.

An analysis of CCTV footage from November 10 and 11 showed that both Dar and Bhat were captured on multiple cameras installed at the identified locations, the officials said.

They said the footage documented their movements while conducting reconnaissance and subsequently fleeing after the attack.

The duo had conducted reconnaissance at multiple locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, on November 10, apparently to identify potential targets and plan strikes against the security forces, the officials said.

Following Dar's disappearance, his family had lodged a missing report at the Kulgam police station. The subsequent investigation established that he had joined the TRF immediately after the November 11 attack, they said.

After days of intense search, the officials said the Army and the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation after local police received intelligence inputs that two youths suspected of involvement in the attack were moving near the Laru bypass on Monday.

On noticing the movement of the security forces, the two suspects fled to two nearby schools located near an apple orchard, where students were present.

After being alerted, nearby Army units and the CRPF joined the operation and an initial cordon was established. The immediate priority was to evacuate the children from the two schools to prevent any civilian casualties, a process that took around 90 minutes, the officials said.

After the area was cleared of civilians, the security forces launched the operation, killing Dar, a resident of Arreh village, who was earlier involved in a stone-pelting incident on the security forces, they said.

Bhatt has not been traced so far and is believed to have sustained bullet injuries.

The officials said the latest findings have provided investigators with crucial leads into the sequence of events leading up to the Akhran attack, the alleged support network behind it and the subsequent movement of the suspects.

They said the joint search operation for Bhat continued uninterrupted through the night, with troops remaining deployed across the area to prevent his escape and trace his possible movement.

Drones and sniffer dogs have been deployed as part of the extensive search operation, while security personnel are conducting systematic searches of suspected hideouts and other vulnerable locations. Additional forces have also been deployed to strengthen the cordon and ensure that no possible escape route remains unguarded, they said.

The officials said the search operation has been extended to dozens of villages surrounding the site of Monday's encounter, with security forces maintaining heightened surveillance and carrying out door-to-door searches at identified locations.

The area has been placed under close watch as teams work to establish Bhat's possible route of escape and whereabouts.

Senior police and security officials are personally monitoring the operation and maintaining close coordination among the forces on the ground, the officials said. (PTI)