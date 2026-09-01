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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Empowers Police, Excise, and Revenue Officers Under NDPS Act To Intensify Anti-Drug Drive

J&K Empowers Police, Excise, and Revenue Officers Under NDPS Act To Intensify Anti-Drug Drive

SRINAGAR, Sept 1: In a major push to crack down on narcotics trafficking, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has authorized gazetted officers of the Police and Excise departments, along with key administrative and revenue officials, to exercise search, seizure, and...

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Daily Excelsior
04:33 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Sept 1: In a major push to crack down on narcotics trafficking, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has authorized gazetted officers of the Police and Excise departments, along with key administrative and revenue officials, to exercise search, seizure, and arrest powers under Section 41(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

See Notification Click Here....

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