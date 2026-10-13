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Home / Latest News / J&K Empowers Mining Department Officers To File Direct Complaints Against Illegal Mining

J&K Empowers Mining Department Officers To File Direct Complaints Against Illegal Mining

SRINAGAR, Oct 13: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has authorized key officials from the Geology and Mining Department, including the Director, Joint Directors, Deputy Directors, and district-level officers of or above the rank of Assistant Mineral Officer, to directly...

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Daily Excelsior
07:40 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 13: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has authorized key officials from the Geology and Mining Department, including the Director, Joint Directors, Deputy Directors, and district-level officers of or above the rank of Assistant Mineral Officer, to directly file written complaints in designated Special Courts against illegal mining, storage, and transportation offenses.

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