Film Policy, incentives and opportunities highlighted at 57th IFFI Goa

Excelsior Correspondent

GOA, Nov 23: Highlighting Jammu and Kashmir’s growing potential as a preferred destination for film production, a panel discussion titled “Jammu and Kashmir: An Emerging Destination for Cinema” was organised at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, as part of the participation of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, at the prestigious international film festival.

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The discussion witnessed the participation of Director, DIPR, Jammu and Kashmir, Mamta Yadav, alongside noted actor Mir Sarwar and filmmakers Rahat Kazmi and Kapil Mattu, who shared their perspectives on the region’s evolving film ecosystem, its cinematic potential and the opportunities available for promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a prominent filmmaking destination.

Speaking on the occasion, Mamta Yadav provided a comprehensive overview of the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy, outlining the Government’s vision, policy framework and various initiatives aimed at facilitating film production, encouraging investment in the film sector and strengthening the region’s overall cinematic ecosystem.

She highlighted the proactive measures being undertaken by the Government to create a filmmaker-friendly environment, facilitate shooting permissions, promote film tourism and encourage filmmakers from across the country and abroad to explore the diverse locations of Jammu and Kashmir.

Emphasising the region’s immense natural and cultural wealth, she noted that Jammu and Kashmir offers an exceptional range of filming locations, from picturesque valleys, snow-clad mountains and pristine lakes to historic monuments, heritage sites and culturally vibrant landscapes. These varied locations provide filmmakers with diverse cinematic settings and considerable creative possibilities.

Mamta Yadav also underscored the importance of developing a sustainable film ecosystem by strengthening coordination among various Government departments, local stakeholders, production houses, artists and technical professionals. She highlighted the need to generate greater employment opportunities for local talent and create avenues for the participation of local artists, technicians and service providers in film production activities.

Actor Mir Sarwar and filmmakers Rahat Kazmi and Kapil Mattu shared their experiences and observations regarding filmmaking in Jammu and Kashmir. They highlighted the region’s cinematic appeal, availability of talented local artists and the opportunities for expanding film production activities. They also discussed the importance of continued institutional support, improved facilitation and greater collaboration between the film industry and the Government.

The interaction also provided an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges and emerging opportunities within the regional film industry, particularly in terms of attracting larger productions, nurturing local filmmaking talent and connecting Jammu and Kashmir’s creative fraternity with the national and international film industry.

The panel discussion formed part of DIPR’s broader participation at the 57th IFFI, aimed at showcasing Jammu and Kashmir’s film policy, cinematic locations, creative talent and government initiatives before filmmakers, producers, investors and other stakeholders from across the country and abroad.

Through such engagements, the department is seeking to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir’s visibility on the national and international film map, promote film tourism and establish the region as a vibrant and attractive destination for cinema.