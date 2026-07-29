J&K emerges as frontrunner in Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, over 1.2 crore people sensitized

*21 Addiction Treatment, 6 De-addiction Centres operational

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: Jammu & Kashmir has emerged as one of the leading performers under the Centre's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), with more than 1.20 crore people sensitized against substance abuse since the launch of the nationwide campaign, reflecting the Union Territory's extensive outreach and community participation.

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The achievement was highlighted by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, detailing the progress made in J&K under the flagship anti-drug campaign launched in August 2020.

According to the Ministry, the awareness drive in J&K has reached over 69.14 lakh youth and 51.20 lakh women, while 8,565 Nasha Mukti Mitr have joined the campaign to strengthen grassroots awareness and community mobilization against drug abuse.

The Ministry said the campaign has been supported through sustained awareness programmes, preventive education, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation services under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR). Financial assistance has been extended for Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCAs), Outreach and Drop-in Centres (ODICs), Community-based Peer Led Intervention (CPLI) projects, District De-addiction Centres (DDACs) and Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs).

In J&K, the Centre is currently supporting 21 Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) in Government hospitals besides six District De-addiction Centres, one Integrated Rehabilitation Centre, three Outreach and Drop-in Centres and two Community-based Peer Led Intervention projects, providing a comprehensive network for prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

The Ministry informed Parliament that during the last three years, awareness programmes conducted under NMBA across the country increased public outreach significantly, while drug traffickers arrested in J&K numbered 3,072 in 2023, 2,158 in 2024 and 2,500 in 2025.

To assess the campaign's effectiveness, the Centre said NMBA is reviewed regularly through monthly meetings with States and Union Territories, Chintan Shivirs and national-level conferences. State, district and block-level committees have also been constituted to ensure coordinated implementation.

The Ministry stated that the campaign has led to sustained awareness generation, stronger inter-departmental coordination, greater community participation and improved access to prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services, making J&K one of the notable success stories in the nationwide drive against substance abuse.