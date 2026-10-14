J&K DYSS Orders Detachment Of PEM, PETs Deployed With Sports Council

Jammu, Oct 14: Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of Youth Services and Sports has ordered the detachment of one In-charge Physical Education Master (PEM) and three Physical Education Teachers (PETs) deployed in the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council as their period of attachment has expired.

As per an order issued by the District Youth Services Sports Officer (DYSSO) Jammu, the officials whose attachment/deployed period has expired are relieved off from their duties and directed to report their substantive place of posting with immediate effect.

The order further read that Krish Gupta, In-charge Physical Education Master (PEM) deployed at Sports Council Jammu as skating coach, shall report to the DTSSO Jammu for further duties, Pawandeep Kour, Physical Education Teacher (PET), deployed at Sports Council Jammu as Athletics coach has been posted at High School Sure Chak, Ajay Paul Gill (PET), deployed at Sports Council Jammu as Wushu coach, has been posted at Middle School Garhi, Udhampur, and Mulkh Raj (PET) deployed at Sports Council Jammu as Volleyball coach has been posted at Middle School Nagrota, Jammu.

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The salary of the officials for the month of October 2026 shall be drawn after production of attendance certificate from their concerned Principal/Headmaster, read an order.

However, the DYSS staff who continue to be deployed in the J&K Sports Council shall also be called back once their period of attachment expires, said an official. (Agencies)