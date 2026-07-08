J&K: DYSS Directs League-Cum-Knockout Competitions For Fair Selections

Jammu, Jul 8: With the objective of conducting fair trials to select talented and deserving athletes, the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) has advised all district heads to organise competitions on a League-cum-Knockout basis.

A circular issued recently by the Directorate of the Department of Youth Services and Sports stated that it has been observed that during the selection process for team games at the district-level competitions, many deserving players do not get adequate opportunities to showcase their skills and performance for selection to higher-level competitions.

“In several cases, the knockout format of tournaments results in the elimination of teams after a single match, thereby restricting talented players from demonstrating their true potential due to temporary performance constraints or limited match exposure,” it read.

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The order further stated that, to ensure fair selection and identification of the best talent, all District Heads have been advised to organise Inter-Zonal District-Level and Inter-District competitions on a League-cum-Knockout basis instead of adopting a pure knockout system.

“This will provide players with sufficient opportunities to participate and perform consistently before the final selection,” it read, adding that all District Heads shall ensure that proper infrastructure and equipment are available for the tournament, competition or event, and that the selection process is conducted in a transparent and impartial manner.

“Experienced selectors or technical officials having adequate knowledge of the respective game shall be engaged for the competitions and selection trials,” it read, adding that if technical officials or selectors are not available within the district, assistance may be sought from the nearest district(s) for the deployment of suitable officials.

“Proper assessment of players shall be made on the basis of their overall performance, discipline, fitness and sportsmanship during the competitions,” it suggested.

“In recent times, a few complaints were received from various quarters by the department that talented players were often ignored in favour of ‘blue-eyed’ participants during the selection trials conducted for competitions at different levels,” sources said.

They said that taking cognisance of the complaints, the department issued the circular to ensure justice and impartial selection of talented athletes.

However, all concerned have also been directed to comply with these instructions in letter and spirit to ensure the selection of the most deserving players for participation at higher levels.