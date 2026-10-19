J&K | Drug Peddler Detained Under PIT-NDPS Act, Lodged In Kathua Jail

JAMMU, Oct 19: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday detained a suspected drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Kathua district and lodged him in jail, officials said.

The warrant was executed by a police team of Hiranagar police station against Pardeep Singh, a resident of Jhandi village in Hiranagar tehsil, following an order issued by the Jammu Divisional Commissioner on October 17, they said.

The accused is facing two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, registered at the police station. (Agencies)