J&K draws blank as BJP announces new national team

* Modi congratulates new office bearers

* Piyush Goyal is Treasurer

* Madhav, Irani in; Chugh replaces Arun Singh

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Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, Aug 17: Jammu and Kashmir has drawn a blank as the Union Territory did not get representation in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s new team of National Office Bearers, announced today by the party President Nitin Nabin.

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The new organisational team includes 13 National Vice Presidents, eight National General Secretaries, 16 National Secretaries and several leaders entrusted with specialised responsibilities relating to the party's central office, North-East affairs, media, social media and various frontal organisations.

According to the sources, the J&K unit of BJP had recommended names of Ravinder Raina, Dr Devender Manyal, Vibod Gupta, Rakesh Mahajan, Rekha Mahajan and Dr Shehnaz Ganai for consideration of any of them in the national team. However, none of them has been entrusted with any responsibility.

Pertinent to mention that MLA R S Pura, Dr Narinder Singh was serving as National Secretary in the previous BJP team for the last six years. Before him, former IGP Farooq Khan was the BJP National Secretary.

However, no representation has been given to the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory in the new BJP National team for the reasons best known to the party high command. On the other hand, Union Territory Delhi and States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh have maximum representation in the National team.

The party has brought in many new faces and some prominent leaders like former Union Minister Smriti Irani as General Secretary and former RSS functionary Ram Madhav as Vice President. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been named National Treasurer. He is the only Union Minister who has been brought into the party's new team.

The BJP has retained B L Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation), a key post in the party. Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha MP, who was National General Secretary and Incharge J&K, has been made the party's Central Office In-charge in place of Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh.

Out of the total 65 names of office bearers announced today, 51 are new. Six are below 40 years, 15 are in the 40-49 years age group, and 21 are in the 50-59 years age group. The office bearers also include 10 women and six leaders from minority communities. In an apparent attempt to maintain balance between youth and experience, the party has retained a few veterans including former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje, who has been named one of its 13 Vice-Presidents.

The number of Vice Presidents in the new team has been increased to 13 from 11, out of which nine are new. The total number of National General Secretaries has also been increased to eight from the previous seven. The BJP's new team has 16 National Secretaries. There were 11 National Secretaries in the previous team.

The party has given place to one Sikh member, two Christian members and one member each from Muslim, Jain and Parsi communities. Former Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor has been appointed National Vice President. Kunwar Basit Ali has been appointed President of the Minority Morcha. Anil Antony, the son of Congress veteran A K Antony, has been retained as a National Secretary. Former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal has been appointed BJP National Vice-President,

Besides Vasundhra Raje Scindia, Ram Madhav and Manpreet Singh Badal, those appointed as National Vice Presidents are; former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendra Bhai Doshi, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, Lal Singh Arya, Prof M Nagaraja, Prof Tariq Mansoor and Dr Madhuchandra Kar.

Retaining B L Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation), the party has appointed Shivprakash and Saudan Singh as National Joint General Secretaries (Organisation).

The new list of National General Secretaries includes Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Smriti Irani, Dr Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia.

The BJP has also appointed a 16-member team of National Secretaries. Those named include Kavita Patidar, K Surendran, Dr Bhola Singh, Dr Pradip Varma, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, Dr Sandeep Pathak, Phangnon Konyak, Sangeeta Yadav, Anil Antony, Dr M Venkateshan, Manoj Tigga, Siddharth Shambhu, Dr Swadesh Singh, Mriganka Deo Barman, Rohan Gupta and Jai Prakash.

Former Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed National Treasurer, while Rajesh Mangal will serve as National Joint Treasurer.

The party has also made several important appointments for managing its central organisational and communication apparatus. Tarun Chugh has been appointed Central Office In-charge, while Mahendra Pandey will be the Central Office Secretary.

For the North-East, the party has retained Dr Sambit Patra as North-East Coordinator and appointed Rajiv Babbar as North-East Joint Coordinator.

The BJP has retained party MP Anil Baluni as its National Media convenor, and appointed three new media Co-convenors to assist him. They are Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari and Siddharth Yadav. Similarly, Deepak Mhaske has been appointed Social Media Convenor. Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav have been appointed Social Media Co-Convenors.

Nitin Nabin has also replaced all National Morcha Presidents of the party. Hemang Joshi from Gujarat has been appointed as the party's Yuva Morcha President, replacing party MP Tejasvi Surya. Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh has replaced Vanathi Srinivasan as BJP's Mahila Morcha President. Amarpal Maurya from Uttar Pradesh has been made OBC Morcha President, replacing Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman. Sansilal Gurjar from Madhya Pradesh, Sghivansh Kumar Ram from Bihar, Dr Mannalal Rawat from Rajasthan and Kunwar Basi Ali from Uttar Pradesh have been made Presidents of Kisan Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha and Minority Morcha, respectively.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the newly appointed national office-bearers of the BJP, saying the team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. His Cabinet colleagues, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Nitin Gadkari and Kiren Rijiju, also congratulated the team.

"Congratulations to the newly appointed national office bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect," Modi said on X.

The Prime Minister said he was confident the new team will give their best in strengthening the BJP and focusing on public service. "My best wishes to them," he said.