J&K Dragon Boat team wins two bronze medals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Dragon Boat Association felicitated the J&K team for winning two bronze medals in the Open Women's and Mixed categories at the 13th National Dragon Boat Championship 2026, held at Bhalswa Lake, New Delhi, from October 18 to 20.

The championship witnessed participation from over 700 athletes representing 25 States. Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, Inspector General of Police and Chief Executive Officer of the J&K Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, was the chief guest at the felicitation ceremony.

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He lauded the medal-winning paddlers for their determination and teamwork, urging them to maintain discipline and work hard for greater achievements. He also encouraged young girls to pursue sports with confidence and inspire others.

Association president M Syed Punoo and senior vice-president Aamir Ali congratulated the medal winners and appreciated the efforts of coach Farooq Ahmed Bhat and the team officials.