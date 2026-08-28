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Home / Latest News / J&K Doing Well In All Sectors, But There Is Always Scope For Improvement: NITI Aayog Member Srinivas

J&K Doing Well In All Sectors, But There Is Always Scope For Improvement: NITI Aayog Member Srinivas

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: NITI Aayog member M Srinivas on Friday said that while Jammu-Kashmir is doing well in all sectors, there is always scope for improvement. Srinivas was talking to reporters after a NITI Aayog delegation visited CSIR-Indian Institute of...

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Daily Excelsior
09:21 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Aug 28: NITI Aayog member M Srinivas on Friday said that while Jammu-Kashmir is doing well in all sectors, there is always scope for improvement.

Srinivas was talking to reporters after a NITI Aayog delegation visited CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) here.

He said that during its interactions with J-K LG Manoj Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, the delegation assessed the progress in various departments.

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