J&K Doing Well In All Sectors, But There Is Always Scope For Improvement: NITI Aayog Member Srinivas

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: NITI Aayog member M Srinivas on Friday said that while Jammu-Kashmir is doing well in all sectors, there is always scope for improvement.

Srinivas was talking to reporters after a NITI Aayog delegation visited CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) here.

He said that during its interactions with J-K LG Manoj Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, the delegation assessed the progress in various departments.