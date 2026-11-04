J&K Directorate Of Colleges Directs Strict Attendance, Biometric Monitoring In Govt Degree Colleges

Srinagar, Nov 4: The Directorate of Colleges, Higher Education Department, Jammu and Kashmir, has directed all Government Degree Colleges to strictly enforce attendance norms and prescribed working hours, warning of disciplinary action against employees violating the directions.

In a circular, Director Colleges Prof. (Dr.) Twinkle Suri said instances of non-adherence to prescribed working hours and unauthorised absence from duty had come to the notice of the Directorate, adversely affecting institutional discipline and the teaching-learning process.

All Principals of Government Degree Colleges have been directed to ensure strict compliance with attendance norms and prescribed working hours by both teaching and non-teaching staff.

Advertisement

The circular specifically calls for regular biometric attendance, punctuality and uninterrupted conduct of classes. It also makes clear that no employee shall leave college premises during working hours without prior permission from the competent authority.

The Heads of Institutions have been asked to personally monitor compliance and ensure accountability, with the Directorate warning that any violation would be viewed seriously and invite appropriate disciplinary action under the applicable rules.

The circular further cautions that non-compliance with the directions or submission of incorrect information would invite strict action against the officials responsible.

The directions have been circulated to Principals of Government Degree Colleges and Government College of Engineering and Technology institutions across Jammu and Kashmir. (KNT)