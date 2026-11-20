Jammu, Nov 20: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Friday said the National Conference's consistent stand on dialogue with Pakistan has been vindicated, and challenged the BJP to explain its position on engagement with the neighbouring country.

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Musadik Masood Malik, arrived in Delhi on Friday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) civilisational dialogue forum.

"When Farooq Abdullah Sahib advocated talks with Pakistan, the BJP used to call our leaders Pakistani. Today, the situation has come full circle. My leader was right then and he is right even today," he told reporters here.

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He said the NC's position was in line with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's observation that while friends could be changed, neighbours could not, and relations with neighbouring countries should remain cordial.

"If a Pakistani minister is visiting India today, it must be on an invitation. Whose stand has proved right now -- that of Atal Bihari Vajpayee sahib and Dr Farooq Abdullah sahib?" he asked, challenging the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir leadership to explain its position.

However, Choudhary asserted that dialogue and terrorism could not go together, and said Pakistan must stop supporting terrorism and dismantle terror camps operating from its territory if it wanted better relations with India and Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had consistently maintained that Pakistan could not pursue dialogue while continuing to support terrorism.

"Vajpayee sahib had also said that two things cannot go together -- terrorism and dialogue. If Pakistan wants good relations with India and Jammu and Kashmir, it will have to end terrorism and dismantle terror camps," he said.

The deputy chief minister also questioned claims that no local Kashmiri militants remained in J-K.

"If it is being claimed that no local Kashmiri terrorist remains, I leave this question to you. You are journalists - please investigate whether this is actually the case. The DGP had said two years ago that there was not a single militant. Then where did the militant killed in Pulwama come from? And what about the incident in Kishtwar?" he asked.

He also challenged the BJP leaders who claimed that terrorism has ended in the region to explain the recent militant incidents.

Choudhary said shortage of funds was affecting the functioning of the government, and that it was difficult to even pay the previous month's salaries to permanent employees.

"We are working within the Union territory and making every effort to fulfil our responsibilities. The only problem we are facing is a shortage of funds," he said.

He urged journalists to independently examine the funds being made available and their utilisation, saying the financial constraints should be highlighted rather than portrayed as an excuse for non-performance.

On the issue of daily wagers, the deputy chief minister said the government's responsibility was not confined to workers in the Public Health Engineering Department but extended to all daily wagers working in different departments.

"It is our responsibility to regularise every daily wager working in any department, and we will fulfil it," he said.

He said the government would work out an alternative arrangement to facilitate payments due to employees in connection with the bank-related issue, adding that the concerned minister had given an assurance on the matter in the assembly.

"The minister concerned has himself given an assurance. He has made a statement in the assembly, and it is on record, that an alternative mechanism will be formulated for them. But please give us some time," he said.

On controversy on not shaking hands with his party MLA during a media panel discussion, Choudhary said he held them MP Mian Altaf and his MLA son Mian Mehar Ali in the highest regard and maintained that the tradition of respecting them had continued for centuries.

"These shrines are deeply revered by us, and we will always respect them," he said, adding that the ongoing works relating to the shrines were being undertaken under the leadership of Omar Abdullah with the cooperation of Mian Altaf.

Without naming any media outlet concerned, Choudhary said he did not want to create another controversy but advised those involved to exercise restraint in their language. (Agencies)