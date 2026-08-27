J&K Deputy CM Hopes Congress Will Soon Join Omar Govt

JAMMU, Aug 27: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Thursday said the Congress, being an alliance partner, has every right to join the Omar Abdullah-led government and expressed hope that it would soon take a decision in this regard.

His remarks came amid speculation over the Congress joining the National Conference-led government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Congress has joined the alliance with a clear heart and clear intentions, and we hope that it will soon join the government as well," Choudhary told reporters here.

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"Ever since this Government was formed and we entered into the alliance, it was our desire that the Congress should join the government. There has been some delay as the Congress was unable to take a decision...but now we hope that it will join the government soon," Choudhary said.

However, he said the final decision has to be taken by the Congress.

The deputy CM said the inclusion of the Congress would make the Government stronger and help it work more effectively for the people.

Choudhary ruled out any inducement or horse-trading to bring the Congress into the Government, saying the alliance was based on mutual understanding and trust.

"We are not BJP people. We do not believe in inducements. These are relationships of the heart, and decisions taken from the heart last longer and are in the interest of the people," he said.

He said the National Conference had never believed in horse-trading or offering inducements to bring political parties or leaders into its fold.

The deputy CM also challenged critics to compare electricity tariffs and bills during the previous 12 years with the performance of the present government.

"Bring out the figures of the last 12 years and see how much electricity tariffs increased during the BJP's tenure, how much electricity bills went up and how many times amnesty was given," Choudhary said, referring to relief measures for commercial and domestic consumers. (Agencies)