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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Deploys Six IAS Probationers For 1st Int'l Film Festival

J&K Deploys Six IAS Probationers For 1st Int'l Film Festival

JAMMU, Aug 28: The Jammu and Kashmir government has assigned six IAS probationers to assist with the planning and execution of the upcoming 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
11:40 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 28: The Jammu and Kashmir government has assigned six IAS probationers to assist with the planning and execution of the upcoming 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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