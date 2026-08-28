J&K Deploys Six IAS Probationers For 1st Int'l Film Festival
JAMMU, Aug 28: The Jammu and Kashmir government has assigned six IAS probationers to assist with the planning and execution of the upcoming 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Aug 28: The Jammu and Kashmir government has assigned six IAS probationers to assist with the planning and execution of the upcoming 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
Advertisement
Advertisement