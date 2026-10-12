J&K | Dachigam National Park Closed To Visitors During Hangul Rutting Season

Srinagar, Oct 12: Entry into Dachigam National Park has been suspended during October to protect the endangered Kashmiri stag, Hangul, from disturbance during its ecologically sensitive rutting season.

According to an order permission to enter the national park has been suspended till October 31.

The order was issued following a recommendation from the Wildlife Warden, Central Division, Srinagar, which was endorsed by the Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Region.

Advertisement

The month long restriction applies to all visitors, tourists and other persons, except those engaged in essential departmental duties, wildlife protection and management operations, emergencies, or activities specifically authorised by the competent authority. Any permitted entry during the period will be strictly regulated and kept to the minimum necessary.

The Wildlife Warden, Central Division, Srinagar, has been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order by briefing entry gates, checkpoints and field staff, preventing unauthorised entry and making the restriction widely known.

Officials said the October restriction in Dachigam National Park is aimed at minimising human disturbance during the rutting season, an important period in the Hangul's breeding cycle, and supporting ongoing efforts to conserve the species.

Dachigam National Park remains the principal stronghold of the species, but its population is believed to have become largely disconnected from smaller groups in Shikargah, Tral Wildlife Sanctuary and Overa Wildlife Sanctuary in Anantnag.

The temporary closure comes amid continued efforts to protect the Hangul, also known as the Kashmir stag, the region's iconic and critically endangered deer species.

The Hangul population has shown an encouraging rise over the past decade, increasing from 183 in 2015 to 323 in 2025. However, the species remains under considerable conservation pressure and is listed in Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, while the International union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies it as Critically Endangered.

Over the four five decades, the Hangul population has suffered a drastic decline. Poaching, competition with livestock, habitat degradation and fragmentation have been identified as major factors behind the decline.