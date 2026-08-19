Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 18: Noted gender scholar Prof. Indu Agnihotri today said that J&K's progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be crucial to India's overall success in meeting the global targets.

She made these remarks while delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session of a two-day national conference on gender equality at Government College for Women (GCW), M.A. Road, Srinagar.

Advertisement

Addressing the conference on "Gender Equality in the 21st Century: Perspectives and Pathways to SDG-5", Prof. Agnihotri said gender equality cannot be viewed as a standalone goal, asserting that all SDGs are intrinsically linked to women's participation and empowerment.

Speaking on the relationship between gender and sustainable development, she said no SDG can be achieved without being sensitive to gender concerns and ensuring women's participation in decision-making processes.

"J&K is special to India. If we can achieve the SDGs in J&K, I will rest assured that India will achieve them; if J&K does not achieve them, India will not," she said.

Prof. Agnihotri stressed that women must have a voice in all aspects of governance and policy-making, stating that no committee or sphere of public life should function without women's participation.

Speaking at the inaugural session, GCW Principal Prof. Yasmeen Farooq said that although opportunities available to women today are greater than those available to earlier generations, inequalities continue to persist in economic participation, leadership, technology access and decision-making.

She said the challenge was no longer merely to ensure access to education, but to ensure that education translates into agency, opportunities, leadership and meaningful participation in society.

Conference Coordinator Dr. Jaleel Ahsan said gender inequality is rooted in social structures and institutions and called for collective engagement across families, educational institutions, workplaces, communities and government bodies to achieve meaningful progress towards gender equality.