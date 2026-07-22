J&K Crime Branch Files Charge Sheet Against Four In AAI Job Scam

Srinagar, July 22: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch in Kashmir submitted a chargesheet to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Srinagar against four people accused of a job scam that tricked unemployed youth with false promises of jobs at the Airports Authority of India (AAI), officials said on Wednesday.

The chargesheet was filed in connection with 2018 FIR registered under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), read with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

The chargesheet was filed against Mohit Sharma alias Bhardwaj of Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Mukesh Kumar of New Delhi; Mehmood Khan of Sarita Vihar, New Delhi; and Ram Lakhan of Dumariyaganj, Uttar Pradesh.

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According to the Crime Branch, the case was registered after complaints were received from several districts of the Kashmir Valley alleging that the accused had cheated job aspirants by collecting lakhs of rupees from them on the pretext of arranging appointments in the Airports Authority of India.

Officials said the investigation established the allegations against the accused, following which the Economic Offences Wing completed the probe and filed the charge sheet before the competent court for judicial proceedings. (Agencies)