J&K Cop Arrested For Hitting Police Officer With Vehicle In Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Sep 14: A constable was arrested on Monday for hitting and injuring a Station House Officer (SHO) with his vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Officials said the constable was arrested in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district earlier in the day for hitting and injuring the SHO while overspeeding near the Bijbehara police station.

The incident took place late Sunday evening when SHO Majid Ahmad Khan was on duty, and the cop hit him with his vehicle near the police station, officials said.

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The accused was identified as selection-grade constable Khurshid Ahmad Wani, son of Mohd Abdullah Wani. He is a resident of Bindoo in the Kokernag area of the district, officials said.

The vehicle bearing registration number JK16A-3739 was later seized.

Officials said that the constable has been arrested for driving rashly. He was, however, being questioned about the incident.

More details are awaited.